Asia Pacific > Survey finds 99% of nature investors plan to expand portfolios

Survey finds 99% of nature investors plan to expand portfolios

Published 11:23 on June 23, 2025 / Last updated at 11:23 on June 23, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity, EMEA, Japan, Nature-based

Political trends and ESG backlash are shaping investors’ nature finance strategies but not stopping spending plans, according to a survey by an investment and advisory firm.
Political trends and ESG backlash are shaping investors’ nature finance strategies but not stopping spending plans, according to a survey by an investment and advisory firm.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.