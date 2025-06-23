EMEA > ReGenEarth launches £100-mln green bond to scale biochar deployment in UK

ReGenEarth launches £100-mln green bond to scale biochar deployment in UK

Published 10:37 on June 23, 2025 / Last updated at 10:37 on June 23, 2025 / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

ReGenEarth, in partnership with RER, has launched a £100 million ($1.3 billion) green bond programme to finance the integration of biochar production technologies into existing anaerobic digestion and biomass plants across the UK.
ReGenEarth, in partnership with RER, has launched a £100 million ($1.3 billion) green bond programme to finance the integration of biochar production technologies into existing anaerobic digestion and biomass plants across the UK.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.