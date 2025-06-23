Biodiversity > EU project launches to tackle soil degradation, biodiversity loss in farming

EU project launches to tackle soil degradation, biodiversity loss in farming

Published 10:15 on June 23, 2025 / Last updated at 10:15 on June 23, 2025 / / Biodiversity, EMEA

An EU-backed initiative has launched to improve soil health, enhance crop resilience, and minimise the environmental impact of farming throughout the bloc.
An EU-backed initiative has launched to improve soil health, enhance crop resilience, and minimise the environmental impact of farming throughout the bloc.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.