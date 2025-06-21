Americas > US Supreme Court rules fuel producers have standing in case seeking to topple California’s EV rule

US Supreme Court rules fuel producers have standing in case seeking to topple California’s EV rule

Published 00:11 on June 21, 2025 / Last updated at 00:11 on June 21, 2025 / / Americas, US

The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) overturned a lower court decision on Friday in ruling that a fuel industry group has legal standing to challenge California’s Advanced Clean Car I (ACC I) standards – a law designed to boost EV sales and decrease gasoline demand in the state.
The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) overturned a lower court decision on Friday in ruling that a fuel industry group has legal standing to challenge California’s Advanced Clean Car I (ACC I) standards – a law designed to boost EV sales and decrease gasoline demand in the state.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.