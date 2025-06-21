WCI Markets: CCAs gain ground in absence of expected imminent drivers, WCAs remain elevated on back of tight supply
Published 00:38 on June 21, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:38 on June 21, 2025 /
Graham Gibson and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices increased more than 3% week-on-week (WoW) amidst a lack of clear, imminent fundamental drivers, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs) remained elevated around the trigger price for reserve volumes on the back of ongoing tightness of supply and demand, traders said.
