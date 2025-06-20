Americas > US EV market share projections plummet in new outlook

US EV market share projections plummet in new outlook

Published 22:57 on June 20, 2025 / Last updated at 22:57 on June 20, 2025 / / Americas, US

A quarter of passenger vehicles sold this year are expected to be plug-in EVs, but the US isn’t expected to keep pace with the shifting market as its government claws back EV support, according to a new report.
A quarter of passenger vehicles sold this year are expected to be plug-in EVs, but the US isn’t expected to keep pace with the shifting market as its government claws back EV support, according to a new report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.