Biodiversity > Forests under threat on land hosting EU nature credit pilot in Estonia, NGOs claim

Forests under threat on land hosting EU nature credit pilot in Estonia, NGOs claim

Published 16:08 on June 20, 2025 / Last updated at 16:08 on June 20, 2025 / / Biodiversity, EMEA

An NGO investigation published this week claimed that an area in Estonia hosting an EU nature credit pilot project is being threatened by deforestation.
An NGO investigation published this week claimed that an area in Estonia hosting an EU nature credit pilot project is being threatened by deforestation.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.