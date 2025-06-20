SB62: Brazil COP30 presidency urges implementation in push against negotiations overload
Published 15:54 on June 20, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:54 on June 20, 2025 /
Allison Gacad / Americas, Climate Talks, International, South & Central
Countries don’t necessarily need more negotiations to act, the Brazilian COP30 presidency said during a press conference at the Bonn intersessional climate talks, pushing parties to implement their prior climate commitments in its latest letter to the public.
