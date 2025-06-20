UNDP to help Mongolia ready carbon market with GCF Support
Published 14:54 on June 20, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:54 on June 20, 2025 /
Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary
Mongolia and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a project to help the climate finance-strapped country build the systems and rules needed to take part in international carbon markets, backed by funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), they announced Friday.
