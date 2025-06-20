Americas > Nature-based CDR buyers coalition close to announcing first ARR offtake agreements

Published 12:32 on June 20, 2025 / Last updated at 12:32 on June 20, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

A US-based carbon removal (CDR) buyers' coalition is close to unveiling its first afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) offtake agreements after announcing that final due diligence processes are now underway.
