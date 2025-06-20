Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:25 on June 20, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:25 on June 20, 2025 /
Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices bounced off their two-week lows of Thursday and appeared to settle into the middle of their recent trading range on Friday morning, with options hedging appearing to be the main driver, while energy markets gave up some of their recent gains after President Trump indicated he would delay any strike on Iran to give more time for diplomacy.
European carbon prices bounced off their two-week lows of Thursday and appeared to settle into the middle of their recent trading range on Friday morning, with options hedging appearing to be the main driver, while energy markets gave up some of their recent gains after President Trump indicated he would delay any strike on Iran to give more time for diplomacy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.