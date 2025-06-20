Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:25 on / Last updated at 12:25 on / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices bounced off their two-week lows of Thursday and appeared to settle into the middle of their recent trading range on Friday morning, with options hedging appearing to be the main driver, while energy markets gave up some of their recent gains after President Trump indicated he would delay any strike on Iran to give more time for diplomacy.