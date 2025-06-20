Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEA price remains stable, CCERs hover above RMB 85

CN Markets: CEA price remains stable, CCERs hover above RMB 85

Published 12:38 on June 20, 2025 / Last updated at 12:38 on June 20, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, China

Permit prices in China's national CO2 emissions market remained stable over the past week, while domestically issued offsets maintained their price premium due to the lack of supply.
Permit prices in China's national CO2 emissions market remained stable over the past week, while domestically issued offsets maintained their price premium due to the lack of supply.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.