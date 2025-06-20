EU debate on Article 6 is opportunity to shape UN process, researcher says
Published 12:21 on June 20, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:21 on June 20, 2025 /
Frédéric Simon / EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Debate around the role of international credits to meet the EU’s upcoming 2040 climate target can be a catalyst for the UN to strengthen oversight, and quality of projects delivered under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a German researcher.
Debate around the role of international credits to meet the EU’s upcoming 2040 climate target can be a catalyst for the UN to strengthen oversight, and quality of projects delivered under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a German researcher.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.