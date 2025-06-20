Asia Pacific > Singapore backs ICVCM aligned credits in draft corporate guidance

Singapore backs ICVCM aligned credits in draft corporate guidance

Singapore on Friday released a draft guide for companies on voluntary use of carbon credits, recommending alignment with international “meta-standards” such as the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (ICVCM) Core Carbon Principles (CCPs).
