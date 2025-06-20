Asia Pacific > Shanghai releases ETS allocation plan for 2025

Shanghai releases ETS allocation plan for 2025

Published 10:11 on June 20, 2025 / Last updated at 10:11 on June 20, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, China

The Shanghai government has finalised the 2025 allowance allocation plan for its municipal emissions trading market, which covers around 400 emitters, local media reported.
The Shanghai government has finalised the 2025 allowance allocation plan for its municipal emissions trading market, which covers around 400 emitters, local media reported.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.