US biofuel expansion would increase GHG emissions in Midwest, research says

Published 22:50 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 22:50 on June 19, 2025

Corn and soy-based biofuel production may have higher GHG emissions than traditional fossil fuels, according to research focused on the US Midwest - a region that grows roughly a third of the crops used to produce ethanol.
