SB62: Commitments to $1.3 trillion in climate finance may not come to fruition, experts warn
Published 18:59 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 18:59 on June 19, 2025 /
Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Governments, experts, and campaigners are struggling to see how countries will achieve the broader $1.3 trillion climate finance goal they agreed last November, as emotions continue to run high over proposed funding for climate-vulnerable countries at the Bonn intersessional climate talks.
Governments, experts, and campaigners are struggling to see how countries will achieve the broader $1.3 trillion climate finance goal they agreed last November, as emotions continue to run high over proposed funding for climate-vulnerable countries at the Bonn intersessional climate talks.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.