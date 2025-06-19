EMEA > Rise of AI in EU may lead to higher emissions elsewhere, says German environment agency

Rise of AI in EU may lead to higher emissions elsewhere, says German environment agency

Published 16:11 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 16:11 on June 19, 2025 / / EMEA

Growing use of artificial intelligence in the EU could drive up emissions elsewhere, according to a report published Thursday by the German Environment Agency (UBA).
Growing use of artificial intelligence in the EU could drive up emissions elsewhere, according to a report published Thursday by the German Environment Agency (UBA).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.