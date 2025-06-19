“I don’t see the point”: EU official dismisses calls for European Carbon Central Bank
Published 16:30 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 16:30 on June 19, 2025 /
Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
A senior European Commission official has dismissed calls to establish a European Carbon Central Bank or intermediary to control the supply of allowances on the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), as the EU executive weighs including carbon removals in the EU ETS.
