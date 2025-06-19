Survey finds global public backs carbon pricing, wealth redistribution to fight climate change and inequality
Published 15:22 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:22 on June 19, 2025 /
Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US
A majority of people across 20 countries support international policies to combat climate change and inequality, including a global tax on millionaires and a global carbon pricing scheme to fund a worldwide basic income, a major survey has found.
A majority of people across 20 countries support international policies to combat climate change and inequality, including a global tax on millionaires and a global carbon pricing scheme to fund a worldwide basic income, a major survey has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.