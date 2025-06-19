Survey finds global public backs carbon pricing, wealth redistribution to fight climate change and inequality

Published 15:22 on / Last updated at 15:22 on / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, South & Central, US

A majority of people across 20 countries support international policies to combat climate change and inequality, including a global tax on millionaires and a global carbon pricing scheme to fund a worldwide basic income, a major survey has found.