Asia Pacific > Pakistan’s Senate rejects carbon levy, putting IMF deal at risk

Pakistan’s Senate rejects carbon levy, putting IMF deal at risk

Published 15:22 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 15:22 on June 19, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, Other APAC

The Senate standing committee on finance in Pakistan has rejected the federal government’s proposal of imposing a carbon levy on petroleum products, raising concerns of a potential inflationary impact on the general public.
The Senate standing committee on finance in Pakistan has rejected the federal government’s proposal of imposing a carbon levy on petroleum products, raising concerns of a potential inflationary impact on the general public.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.