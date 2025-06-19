Americas > Brazilian government to present ETS implementation plan by end of July

Published 15:55 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 15:55 on June 19, 2025 / / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary

The Brazilian government plans to present the implementation plan for the national ETS (Portuguese: SBCE) by the end of July, according to an official from the Ministry of Finance.
