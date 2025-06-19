Stacking can make it less risky for financial institutions to invest in biodiversity, report says

Published 15:10 on / Last updated at 15:10 on / Anna Scott / Biodiversity, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Stacking several types of environmental crediting projects or other revenue streams on the same land can help financial institutions overcome some of the risks of investing in more nascent nature-based solutions, including biodiversity credits, according to a report released this week.