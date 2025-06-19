SB62: African countries say they need investable NDCs to attract climate finance
Published 16:06 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 16:06 on June 19, 2025 /
Sara Stefanini / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
African countries are increasingly looking to the private sector to help them meet their updated commitments to the Paris Agreement, with Somalia becoming the latest on Thursday to call on investors and carbon credit buyers to back projects in the country.
African countries are increasingly looking to the private sector to help them meet their updated commitments to the Paris Agreement, with Somalia becoming the latest on Thursday to call on investors and carbon credit buyers to back projects in the country.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.