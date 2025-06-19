EMEA > Key EU Parliament group calls for Green Claims Directive to be axed

Key EU Parliament group calls for Green Claims Directive to be axed

Published 14:51 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 15:05 on June 19, 2025 / / EMEA, Voluntary

The largest political group in the European Parliament, the centre-right EPP, has written to the European Commission asking for the entire Green Claims Directive to be withdrawn, even as talks to conclude negotiations on the bill are scheduled for June 23.
