Key EU Parliament group calls for Green Claims Directive to be axed
Published 14:51 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:05 on June 19, 2025 /
Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary
The largest political group in the European Parliament, the centre-right EPP, has written to the European Commission asking for the entire Green Claims Directive to be withdrawn, even as talks to conclude negotiations on the bill are scheduled for June 23.
The largest political group in the European Parliament, the centre-right EPP, has written to the European Commission asking for the entire Green Claims Directive to be withdrawn, even as talks to conclude negotiations on the bill are scheduled for June 23.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.