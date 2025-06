Denmark prepares to take EU helm, with 2040 climate target in sight

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Climate policy features at the bottom of Denmark's agenda as the country prepares to assume the EU's rotating Council presidency for the second half of the year, even though Copenhagen aims to broker an agreement on the bloc's upcoming 2040 emissions reduction target, in line with a commitment to climate neutrality.