Denmark prepares to take EU helm, with 2040 climate target in sight

Published 17:18 on / Last updated at 17:18 on / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA

Climate policy features at the bottom of Denmark's agenda as the country prepares to assume the EU's rotating Council presidency for the second half of the year, even though Copenhagen aims to broker an agreement on the bloc's upcoming 2040 emissions reduction target, in line with a commitment to climate neutrality.