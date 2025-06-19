Kenya publishes draft carbon registry regulations, calls for public input
Published 12:47 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:47 on June 19, 2025 /
Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Kenya has published its first draft of the Climate Change (Carbon Registry) Regulations, 2025, opening a public consultation on the plans that aim to establish an effective national carbon registry, with rules in place to try and ensure market transparency and integrity, as well as processes for Article 6 transactions.
Kenya has published its first draft of the Climate Change (Carbon Registry) Regulations, 2025, opening a public consultation on the plans that aim to establish an effective national carbon registry, with rules in place to try and ensure market transparency and integrity, as well as processes for Article 6 transactions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.