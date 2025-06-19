Three years left to limit global warming to 1.5C, warn scientists
Published 10:55 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 10:55 on June 19, 2025 /
Dimana Doneva / Climate Talks, International
The carbon budget for limiting warming to the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C target, estimated at 130 billion tonnes of CO2, could be used up in just over three years if the current rate of emissions persists, according to analysis by 61 scientists from 54 institutions released Thursday.
