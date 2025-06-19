EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:23 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 12:23 on June 19, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices slumped as much as 1.8% on Thursday morning as aggressive selling dominated a lacklustre market, even as energy prices continued to climb amid signs that the US was considering joining the conflict between Israel and Iran.
European carbon prices slumped as much as 1.8% on Thursday morning as aggressive selling dominated a lacklustre market, even as energy prices continued to climb amid signs that the US was considering joining the conflict between Israel and Iran.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.