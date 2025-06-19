Adding waste incineration to EU ETS could slash emissions by up to 32 Mt by 2040 -study
Published 08:39 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 08:39 on June 19, 2025 /
Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Including municipal waste incinerators in the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) would deliver between 18-32 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2040 while driving investment in recycling, and creating thousands of jobs, according to a study published on Thursday.
