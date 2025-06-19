Asia Pacific > Methane project credits exceed reserve price in Malaysia’s latest auction

Methane project credits exceed reserve price in Malaysia’s latest auction

Published 08:12 on June 19, 2025

Malaysia’s first auction of technology-based carbon credits cleared at RM 39.60 ($8.30) this week, surpassing the reserve price of RM 36 and signalling emerging market appetite for locally generated credits.
