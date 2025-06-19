Asia Pacific > Operator set to extend life of New Zealand’s largest coal-plant

Operator set to extend life of New Zealand’s largest coal-plant

Published 05:35 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 05:35 on June 19, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

Four New Zealand generators have signed a non-binding term sheet to establish a strategic energy reserve centered on the 1200-MW Huntly power station, the largest coal-fired power plant in the country.
