Americas > Mexican ejidos emphasise job creation over profit from IFM projects -analyst

Mexican ejidos emphasise job creation over profit from IFM projects -analyst

Published 23:40 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 23:40 on June 18, 2025 / / Americas, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary

Forestry projects among ejido communities in Mexico have a greater emphasis on using carbon revenues to maximise local employment opportunities rather than generating profit, according to an analyst.
Forestry projects among ejido communities in Mexico have a greater emphasis on using carbon revenues to maximise local employment opportunities rather than generating profit, according to an analyst.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.