EU Commission warns Hungary over charges on free carbon allowances

Published 22:36 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 22:36 on June 18, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission on Wednesday launched legal action against Hungary for imposing charges on companies receiving free emissions allowances under the EU ETS, arguing the measures breach bloc-wide climate rules.
