Americas > SCOTUS rulings diverge on which circuit level Clean Air Act cases belong

SCOTUS rulings diverge on which circuit level Clean Air Act cases belong

Published 23:10 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 23:10 on June 18, 2025 / / Americas, US

The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled on a pair of cases on Wednesday regarding the Clean Air Act (CAA), designating some EPA challenges to regional circuit courts while finding biofuel waiver disputes bear national significance and belong in the DC Circuit.
The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled on a pair of cases on Wednesday regarding the Clean Air Act (CAA), designating some EPA challenges to regional circuit courts while finding biofuel waiver disputes bear national significance and belong in the DC Circuit.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.