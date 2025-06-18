SCOTUS rulings diverge on which circuit level Clean Air Act cases belong
Published 23:10 on June 18, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:10 on June 18, 2025 /
Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US
The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled on a pair of cases on Wednesday regarding the Clean Air Act (CAA), designating some EPA challenges to regional circuit courts while finding biofuel waiver disputes bear national significance and belong in the DC Circuit.
The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled on a pair of cases on Wednesday regarding the Clean Air Act (CAA), designating some EPA challenges to regional circuit courts while finding biofuel waiver disputes bear national significance and belong in the DC Circuit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.