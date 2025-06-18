Scope 3 still daunting, but essential lens for large emitters, experts say
Published 22:49 on June 18, 2025 /
Last updated at 22:49 on June 18, 2025 /
Chris Ward / Americas, Canada
As climate-related financial reporting gains prominence, large Canadian emitters continue to grapple with Scope 3 emissions – the indirect, value-chain emissions that often overshadow operational footprints – experts said on Wednesday.
