Americas > BRIEFING: Brazilian regulator, industry experts seek flexible, modern CCS implementation

BRIEFING: Brazilian regulator, industry experts seek flexible, modern CCS implementation

Published 22:34 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 22:34 on June 18, 2025 / / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary

The success of implementing carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Brazil depends on regulation that is flexible and modern rather than prescriptive, experts and regulators agreed on Thursday at a conference in Rio de Janeiro.
The success of implementing carbon capture and storage (CCS) in Brazil depends on regulation that is flexible and modern rather than prescriptive, experts and regulators agreed on Thursday at a conference in Rio de Janeiro.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.