Canadian DAC developer selects global registry for new CDR centre
Published 14:01 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 21:09 on June 18, 2025 /
Hailey Clarke / Americas, Canada, EMEA, Voluntary
A Montreal-based direct air capture (DAC) project developer announced Thursday that it has selected a global carbon removal (CDR) standard for its new innovation centre, seeking to increase operational transparency and provide high-quality carbon credits.
A Montreal-based direct air capture (DAC) project developer announced Thursday that it has selected a global carbon removal (CDR) standard for its new innovation centre, seeking to increase operational transparency and provide high-quality carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.