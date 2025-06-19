Americas > Carbon removals registry strikes deal to give suppliers access to upfront cash from offtake deals

Carbon removals registry strikes deal to give suppliers access to upfront cash from offtake deals

Published 09:00 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 18:02 on June 18, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

An engineered carbon removal (CDR) standard and registry is offering project developers access to finance that will turn offtake revenue into upfront cash, after striking a deal with a Google Ventures-backed carbon removal intelligence platform.
