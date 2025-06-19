Carbon removals registry strikes deal to give suppliers access to upfront cash from offtake deals
Published 09:00 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 18:02 on June 18, 2025 /
Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
An engineered carbon removal (CDR) standard and registry is offering project developers access to finance that will turn offtake revenue into upfront cash, after striking a deal with a Google Ventures-backed carbon removal intelligence platform.
