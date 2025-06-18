ETS2 could cost German homeowners thousands of euros per year, say real estate experts
Published 18:07 on June 18, 2025 /
Last updated at 18:07 on June 18, 2025 /
Sonja van Renssen / EMEA, EU ETS
The EU's planned emissions trading scheme for heating and transport fuels (ETS2) could cost homeowners and tenants in Germany thousands of euros a year, according to a study of over 4,000 properties in the country's 30 largest cities.
The EU's planned emissions trading scheme for heating and transport fuels (ETS2) could cost homeowners and tenants in Germany thousands of euros a year, according to a study of over 4,000 properties in the country's 30 largest cities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.