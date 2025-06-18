Americas > US oil company launches carbon storage subsidiary

US oil company launches carbon storage subsidiary

Published 17:38 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 17:38 on June 18, 2025 / / Americas, US, Voluntary

A US-based multinational oil company launched a carbon storage subsidiary this week that will operate alongside its existing operations to provide emitters with a suite of carbon capture and storage (CCS) options.
