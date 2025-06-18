Aviation/CORSIA > Clean aircraft orders shrink to a third of 2023 levels as sector favours fossil-fuelled jets -report

Clean aircraft orders shrink to a third of 2023 levels as sector favours fossil-fuelled jets -report

Published 16:14 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 16:14 on June 18, 2025 / / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International

Firm orders for new propulsion aircraft fell from around 300 in 2023 to fewer than 100 in 2024 – reversing several years of growth – as airlines and manufacturers continued to prioritise SAF-compatible but kerosene-fuelled models over low-carbon alternatives, a report by a London-based think tank said Wednesday.
Firm orders for new propulsion aircraft fell from around 300 in 2023 to fewer than 100 in 2024 – reversing several years of growth – as airlines and manufacturers continued to prioritise SAF-compatible but kerosene-fuelled models over low-carbon alternatives, a report by a London-based think tank said Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.