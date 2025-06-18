Greenpeace proposes COP30 to launch forest action plan under UNFCCC to implement 2030 deforestation goal

Greenpeace launched on Tuesday a proposal for COP30 featuring an implementation-focused solution under the UNFCCC that would enable the world to act to halt and reverse deforestation and forest degradation by 2030.