Greenpeace proposes COP30 to launch forest action plan under UNFCCC to implement 2030 deforestation goal
Published 16:06 on June 18, 2025 /
Last updated at 16:06 on June 18, 2025 /
Ilana Cardial and Allison Gacad / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, South & Central, US
Greenpeace launched on Tuesday a proposal for COP30 featuring an implementation-focused solution under the UNFCCC that would enable the world to act to halt and reverse deforestation and forest degradation by 2030.
