Americas > Verra releases updated methodology development, review process

Verra releases updated methodology development, review process

Published 17:00 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 15:00 on June 18, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Verra has updated its Methodology Development and Review Process (MDRP) guide to outline new streamlined procedures and rules for the development of VCS methodologies, modules, and tools.
Verra has updated its Methodology Development and Review Process (MDRP) guide to outline new streamlined procedures and rules for the development of VCS methodologies, modules, and tools.


