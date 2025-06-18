UN-backed investor group urges deforestation phaseout by 2030
Published 14:19 on June 18, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:19 on June 18, 2025 /
Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA
A United Nations-backed alliance of major institutional investors has called on asset owners, companies, and policymakers to eliminate deforestation and associated human rights abuses from portfolios and supply chains by 2030, warning of mounting systemic financial risks.
