Americas > Combining rewilding, sustainable farming may save biodiversity without impacting food production -study

Combining rewilding, sustainable farming may save biodiversity without impacting food production -study

Published 13:24 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 13:24 on June 18, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Dedicating at least 20% of agricultural lands for rewilding and adopting wildlife-friendly practices on remaining areas could reverse biodiversity declines while maintaining food production, according to a study released this week.
Dedicating at least 20% of agricultural lands for rewilding and adopting wildlife-friendly practices on remaining areas could reverse biodiversity declines while maintaining food production, according to a study released this week.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.