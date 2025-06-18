EMEA > New UK forest carbon standard to launch in August

New UK forest carbon standard to launch in August

Published 13:01 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 13:01 on June 18, 2025 / / EMEA, Nature-based, UK ETS, Voluntary

A new version of a UK forest carbon crediting standard will launch at the start of August, the organisers confirmed Wednesday.
