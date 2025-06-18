Assurance provider publishes technical standard for CCUS projects
Published 12:37 on June 18, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:37 on June 18, 2025 /
Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Voluntary
An international assurance provider on Wednesday announced the launch of a new service specification aimed at standardising risk-based verification for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) projects across the design, construction, and operational phases.
An international assurance provider on Wednesday announced the launch of a new service specification aimed at standardising risk-based verification for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) projects across the design, construction, and operational phases.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.