BRIEFING: Details emerge of EU’s new €100 bln industrial decarbonisation bank

Published 12:33 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 12:33 on June 18, 2025

The EU’s upcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, due in Q2 next year, will focus on carbon contracts for difference (CfDs) to channel revenues from the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) back to industries, officials have said, although questions over how it will be funded remain.
