EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs end flat as energy markets reverse early strong gains amid mixed political signals

Euro Markets: EUAs end flat as energy markets reverse early strong gains amid mixed political signals

Published 17:22 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 17:36 on June 18, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were little changed on Wednesday after two days of weakness, shrugging off early strength across the energy complex, before again resisting a sharp sell-off in oil and gas amid mixed signals surrounding events in Israel and Iran, while weekly positions data showed a further build-up in speculative net length which raised speculation that traders were initiating a squeeze on the recent length.
European carbon prices were little changed on Wednesday after two days of weakness, shrugging off early strength across the energy complex, before again resisting a sharp sell-off in oil and gas amid mixed signals surrounding events in Israel and Iran, while weekly positions data showed a further build-up in speculative net length which raised speculation that traders were initiating a squeeze on the recent length.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.