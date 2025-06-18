Euro Markets: EUAs end flat as energy markets reverse early strong gains amid mixed political signals

Published 17:22 on / Last updated at 17:36 on / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices were little changed on Wednesday after two days of weakness, shrugging off early strength across the energy complex, before again resisting a sharp sell-off in oil and gas amid mixed signals surrounding events in Israel and Iran, while weekly positions data showed a further build-up in speculative net length which raised speculation that traders were initiating a squeeze on the recent length.